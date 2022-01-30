Chinese firm's architecture projects strengthen Sino-Egyptian friendship, cooperation: report

Xinhua) 08:52, January 30, 2022

CAIRO, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The architecture projects of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) in Egypt have strengthened friendship and cooperation between China and Egypt, said a recent report issued by the Chinese firm CSCEC.

In its 2020-2021 sustainability report dubbed "Witness Friendship," the CSCEC said the ongoing construction of the central business district (CBD) in Egypt's new administrative capital is the largest project implemented by a Chinese company in Egypt so far.

"This is an architectural miracle created by China and Egypt together. The CBD project will become not only the new landmark of Egypt but also a symbol of the country's modernization," said the report.

The first phase of the project covers an area of 505,000 square meters, and involves 10 office buildings, five apartments, four hotels, the 385.8-meter-high "Africa's tallest" Iconic Tower that will be "Egypt's pyramid in a new era," and supporting municipal works, according to the report.

On Jan. 21, 2016, the CSCEC and Egypt's Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities signed a framework agreement for the general contract for the construction of Egypt's new administrative capital.

During the construction of the Iconic Tower, the CSCEC set a number of records in the architectural history of the Middle East and Africa, the report said.

The roof-sealing of the Iconic Tower has been not only an important achievement of mutual understanding and cooperation between China and Egypt, but also "a milestone for Egypt to introduce modern technology and usher in a new era of architectural development," it added.

The CSCEC and the Egyptian government have planned to found a joint venture to operate the CBD project including the 20 high-rise buildings, the municipal infrastructure, and real estate assets.

On Feb. 8, 2021, the CSCEC and the Egyptian Ministry of Housing formally signed the general contract for the high-rise complex project in New Alamein City. After completion of the construction, the new coastal city will become the "summer capital" of Egypt, the report said.

