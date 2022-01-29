DPP authority sets itself against entire Chinese nation with provocative actions: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:45, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority is setting itself against the entire Chinese nation with its provocative actions seeking "Taiwan independence," a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

At a press conference, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, commented on DPP official Lai Ching-te's chat with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Honduras, boasted by the DPP authority as a "diplomatic achievement."

By colluding with external forces and acting as a pawn in the United States' anti-China scheme, the DPP authority opposes the entire Chinese nation, said Zhu, adding that its provocative activities will not go unpunished.

Zhu also urged the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and honor its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" with actions.

