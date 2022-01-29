Director Zhang hopes to present wonderful Olympic opening ceremony

Xinhua) 08:47, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yimou, chief director of the opening and closing ceremonies for Beijing 2022, said he looked forward to presenting a complete and wonderful performance on February 4.

He told journalists of his expectation after the third rehearsal at the National Stadium, or the 'Bird Nest," through which he hoped to fine-tune the show.

Unlike the 2008 Summer Games, the National Stadium will not host competitions but only opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

"This allows us to have multiple rehearsals, improving the team chemistry and presenting a more complete show," said Zhang, who also directed the 2008 ceremonies.

"I look forward to a complete and successful opening ceremony on February 4. I wish for good weather on that day, and that everything goes well," he continued.

Zhang stated that in the final preparatory stage for the opening ceremony, his primary task is no longer creating a more splendid show but ensuring a better broadcast.

"Like making a movie, in many aspects, we need detailed communications covering every little bit with all the broadcasting teams of OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Service)," Zhang said.

"Given that the opening ceremony is a global show, and I am a professional filmmaker, the OBS team has a lot of trust in me. That was the case in 2008, and OBS said that they cherish the chances to work with a director who understood films so that I fully understand their requests."

