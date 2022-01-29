National Speed Skating Oval wins praise from Games participants

Xinhua) 08:40, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- As the only newly-built ice venue for the Beijing Winter Olympics, the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon" has won high praise from Games participants.

"The stadium is beautiful, maybe the most beautiful one in the world. It has really nice colors. It's big. It's nice and warm inside," coach of Canada team Gregor Jelonek said.

He was echoed by Dutch journalist Carl Mureau who entered the closed-loop on Thursday.

"I think it's the most beautiful ice stadium in the world. I've seen many of them, but it's most impressive really," said Mureau, who is specialized in covering speed skating.

Coming from speed skating powerhouse the Netherlands, Mureau also acknowledged China's strength in the sport.

"I know you have some very fast skaters. We will do our best, but definitely this time, we have also very strong competitors from China," he noted.

In coach Jelonek's eyes, China is competitive in short distance and team pursuit.

"I think in the team pursuit, China speed skating is really well and you have a really good coach. In the 500m competition, you are very good competitors too. It's going to be a good race," Jelonek noted.

The Olympic Winter Games will coincide with the Chinese New Year and there are decorations in Games-related sites to create an air of festivity inside the closed-loop.

Mureau said he felt very excited that he was invited to make dumplings this weekend. "I like dumplings and I often eat them in Holland. Also we have a lot of Chinese restaurants in Holland."

