Beijing 2022 volunteers ready to serve Yanqing competition zone

Xinhua) 08:04, January 28, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 440 volunteers are ready to serve the Yanqing competition zone, one of the three zones for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, a top official with the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG) said on Thursday.

The Yanqing zone features Yanqing National Sliding Centre, which will host bobsleigh, luge and skeleton events.

"All the volunteers will tour the National Sliding Centre first. We want them to be familiar with the environment," said Liu Mi, a top official with the volunteer affairs of BOCOG.

"We are ready and we will try our best to contribute to a simple, safe and splendid Olympics," said a volunteer named Han Tianyi.

