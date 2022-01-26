China eyes high quality growth in patent, trademark works

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will emphasize roles of patent and trademark examination during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) for high-quality growth of the sector, according to a plan issued by the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

By 2025, patent and trademark examination works are expected to be more efficient and timely in meeting the demands of new fields and new business modes, the NIPA stated in its plan.

The Chinese intellectual property regulator will guide the patent and trademark application growth, and highlight their roles in boosting innovation, according to the plan.

The relevant examination works are the basis for ensuring intellectual property rights (IPR) protection. Patent and trademark examination helps boost tech progress and cultivate a business environment, the NIPA said.

It also proposed the targeted indicators for patent and trademark examination during the 2021-2025 period in key fields of application quality, examination quality and efficiency, examination services, and international cooperation.

China has been increasing the convenience of its patent and trademark examination services. In the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2015-2020), China's rate of patent applications via digital platforms reached 98.8 percent, according to data from the NIPA.

The country's trademark examination work is facing challenges in fields such as increasing applications, higher examination standard requirements from new-tech development, abnormal patent applications, and malevolent trademark registrations.

Going forward, the NIPA will strive to build itself a first-class IP watchdog, which will improve patent and trademark examination and management based on the demands of the country and users, said Shen Changyu, the head of the NIPA.

It will optimize the review process and streamline the patent examination period, strengthen quality management, and promote the high-quality development of patent and trademark examination cooperation centers, Shen said.

According to China's 15-year plan (2021-2035) for IPR development, China has set a clear target: the added value of patent-intensive industries should account for 13 percent of GDP by 2025.

