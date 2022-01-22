Tailor-made bullet train links Beijing with Winter Olympic co-host city
A train of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line departs in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
The Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway will provide commuter services for the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games from Jan. 21, 2022 to March 16, 2022.
With the operation of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway, it only takes 50 minutes to travel between Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.
Staff members are seen on a train of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Passengers show a painting about Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics before getting on a train of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Passengers take selfies before getting on a train of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Passengers are seen on a train of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Passengers wave before get on a train of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway line, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
