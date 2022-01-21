China gears up for 2022 military recruitment

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Military recruitment for the first half of 2022 will start on Feb. 15 and end on March 31, according to a teleconference on China's conscription work in Beijing Thursday.

Recruitment for the second half of the year will run from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30, said an order issued by the State Council and the Central Military Commission, which was read out at the teleconference.

Starting last year, China's military extended conscription from once a year to twice a year.

According to the conference, military recruitment this year mainly targets college students and graduates, and priority shall be given to students majoring in science and engineering and those with skills needed for war preparedness.

Applicants can apply online via the website www.gfbzb.gov.cn.

