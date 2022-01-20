Top Chinese legislator pledges enhanced exchanges with El Salvador

Xinhua) 17:20, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, held talks Thursday with Ernesto Castro, the president of El Salvador's Legislative Assembly, via video link.

Calling El Salvador a valued partner of China in Latin America and the Caribbean region, Li mentioned joint efforts of the two sides in fighting COVID-19 and expressed China's readiness to work with El Salvador to implement the consensus between the two heads of state and deepen bilateral ties.

Noting that the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries accords with a global trend and serves the fundamental interests of El Salvador and its people, Li expressed the hope for closer high-level exchanges between the two sides, deepening mutual political trust and expanding pragmatic cooperation to bring more achievements for the two peoples. He also said that China is willing to further COVID-19 response cooperation with El Salvador.

Li said the NPC is ready to deepen communications with El Salvador's Legislative Assembly to provide legal guarantees for high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative and cooperation in various fields. The NPC will also expand exchanges in social governance, improvement of livelihoods, and other areas, he added.

For his part, Castro thanked China for the assistance and support provided to El Salvador in pandemic response and promotion of development, adding that its Legislative Assembly is willing to enhance exchanges with the NPC for deepening bilateral relations and promoting friendship between the two peoples.

