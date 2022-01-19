Home>>
A frozen wonderland in Jilin
(People's Daily App) 16:14, January 19, 2022
Enjoy these rare scenes of silver trees in winter caused by rime — which is formed by the rapid freezing of the water vapor in the air.
Getting a chance to see this natural wonder requires luck. But one can always find luck during the winter in Jilin Province in Northeast China. Known as the "capital of rime" in China, Jilin attracts many tourists for ice-and-snow fun every year.
