Home>>
Ice sculptor in Jilin carves on a frozen river
(People's Daily App) 16:06, January 19, 2022
Gao Xianfeng, 38, a farmer from Tonghua, Northeast China's Jilin Province, recently spent several days carving ice sculptures of a dragon, a phoenix and a panda on a frozen river.
Since December 2020, Gao has practiced carving on the frozen river, and his impressive sculptures draw praise from the people around him and audiences online.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Siberian tigers seen at park in Changchun, NE China
- Small county in NE China becomes hub for bottled water companies thanks to high-quality resources
- 650,000 cubic meters of ice and snow brightens up NE China's Jilin
- Saline-alkali land transformed into fertile soil in east China
- Migrant birds fly over Momoge National Nature Reserve in Jilin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.