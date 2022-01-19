Ice sculptor in Jilin carves on a frozen river

(People's Daily App) 16:06, January 19, 2022

Gao Xianfeng, 38, a farmer from Tonghua, Northeast China's Jilin Province, recently spent several days carving ice sculptures of a dragon, a phoenix and a panda on a frozen river.

Since December 2020, Gao has practiced carving on the frozen river, and his impressive sculptures draw praise from the people around him and audiences online.

