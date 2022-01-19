Treasures used by European nobles on display in Central China's Changsha

Ecns.cn) 11:23, January 19, 2022

Visitors view an exhibit at the Hunan Museum, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

An art exhibition, entitled “A Feast for the Eyes from Europe -- Treasures from the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Collection”, opened at the Hunan Museum, Changsha, central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday. Ninety fine art works from the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Collection of the V&A presented a feast of culture and art of European royal courts and nobles from the 17th to 19th centuries.

