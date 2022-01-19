Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Beijing 2022 to be best ever Olympic Games: HOC General Secretary

ATHENS, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The forthcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be the best Olympic Games to date, according to Emmanuel Kolympadis, General Secretary of the Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC).

"I'm confident that we have paved the way to have the best ever Olympic Games in history regarding venues, accommodation, dining and transport, elements that define the success of such a great event," he said recently in a video message to organizers.

Beijing will host the Games from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games, becoming the first city ever to host both Summer and Winter Olympics.

Kolympadis has come to China numerous times for major sporting events, as both an athlete and official, since 1965.

"I will never forget the first time that I visited your country and in particular Beijing in 1965, at the age of 13 as a member of the Greek national table tennis team. I admire your civilization that has so many common elements with Greek civilization. I admire the kindness of the Chinese people that I came across in the streets," he said.

Ever since, Kolympadis says he has been a big fan of China and is happy to see progress and achievements in all sectors every time he returns.

Kolympadis attended the Beijing 2008 Olympics and the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics in Nanjing, and will be present at Beijing 2022.

"I wish you every success. I declare myself a true lover of China and its people. Until we meet again in Beijing, my friends, I am sending you my love and my warmest regards," he said.

