Cross-border freight value exceeds 1 billion yuan on China-Laos Railway

Xinhua) 09:43, January 19, 2022

KUNMING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The newly-opened China-Laos Railway has carried over 1 billion yuan (about 157.4 million U.S. dollars) worth of international freight, announced Kunming Customs in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

By Monday, 153 freight trains had been handled by the customs, with the total freight volume reaching 59,500 tonnes.

Since the railway was opened to traffic on Dec. 3, 2021, over 100 types of goods have been transported across the China-Laos border through Kunming. Natural rubber, iron ore, and charcoal are the major imported commodities, while fresh vegetables, daily necessities, and mechanical and electronic products are the major exports.

Kunming Customs said the China-Laos Railway connects 15 Chinese cities with Thailand, Singapore, and several other countries along the Belt and Road.

