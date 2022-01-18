We Are China

Train attendants dress up to greet upcoming Year of the Tiger

Ecns.cn) 10:07, January 18, 2022

Train attendants in tiger costumes greet passengers at a railway station in Southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

Monday marked the beginning of China's Spring Festival travel rush, known as the Chunyun.

