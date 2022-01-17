China's fixed-asset investment up 4.9 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 15:58, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 4.9 percent year on year in 2021, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

Last year, the fixed-asset investment amounted to over 54.45 trillion yuan (about 8.56 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the NBS.

The growth came in at 8 percent compared with the 2019 level, and the two-year average growth stood at 3.9 percent.

Investment by the private sectors rose 7 percent year on year to nearly 30.77 trillion yuan last year, the NBS data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the fixed-asset investment gained 0.22 percent in December last year.

Last year, investment in the primary, secondary and tertiary industries increased 9.1 percent, 11.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, from the 2020 level.

Investment in manufacturing gained 13.5 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

The fixed-asset investment includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)