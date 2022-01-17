Djokovic loses visa appeal on eve of Australian Open

Xinhua) 09:56, January 17, 2022

File photo taken on Feb. 10, 2021 shows Novak Djokovic competes during Autralian open 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

CANBERRA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost his court battle to stay in Australia and compete in the Australian Open.

Australia's Federal Court on Sunday dismissed the world No. 1's application to have his visa cancelation overturned one day before the start of the Australian Open, in which Djokovic had been expected to defend his title.

In a statement, the 34-year-old Serbian said he was "extremely disappointed" at the decision, which means he "cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open".

"I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," he said.

Djokovic entered the country earlier in January ahead of the Australian Open, where he was favorite to win a 10th singles title and become the first man to win 21 Grand Slams.

When his visa was rejected upon arrival, he appealed and had the cancelation overturned.

However, Australia's Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke used his power to cancel Djokovic's visa for a second time.

After the court ruling on Sunday, Hawke said in a statement that he was "pleased" his decision to cancel Djokovic's visa was upheld.

"I welcome today's unanimous decision by the Full Federal Court of Australia, upholding my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to cancel Mr. Novak Djokovic's visa in the public interest," he said.

