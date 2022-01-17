Students from Guinea-Bissau serve as community volunteers after COVID-19 outbreak in Tianjin

Evanilson guides residents to queue up for nucleic acid tests at a residential community in Dongli District of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2022.

Evanilson Gomes Alqueia, 26, from Guinea-Bissau, is a junior student at Tianjin University. After the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Tianjin, he and his Zimbabwean girlfriend Kudzanai Dube are recruited as community volunteers.

Evanilson has been working through several rounds of nucleic acid testing in the community, leading residents to queue up, carrying supplies with community workers, and distributing hot water for staff members to dispel the cold.

"In the face of the epidemic, we should all stand up and work together to defeat it." Evanilson said. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

