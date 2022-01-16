Home>>
In pics: construction site of temporary quarantine center in Henan
(Xinhua) 09:11, January 16, 2022
Builders work at the construction site of a temporary quarantine center in Yuzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 15, 2022. About 5,000 isolation board houses are expected to be constructed in Yuzhou for individuals under medical quarantine amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
