Top legislator urges improving eco-conservation legal system in China

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), speaks at a symposium on eco-environmental legislation, which is held by the Environmental Protection and Resources Conservation Committee of the NPC, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2022.

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Top legislator Li Zhanshu on Friday called for enhanced efforts to perfect China's legal system for ecological and environmental protection.

Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks at a symposium on eco-environmental legislation, which was held by the Environmental Protection and Resources Conservation Committee of the NPC.

Stressing the significance of thoroughly implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, which provides fundamental guidance for the rule of law in this area, Li urged coordinated efforts to enact new laws on eco-environmental protection while revising existing ones.

He said the country's legal system for ecological and environmental protection has taken shape with 31 relevant laws, over 100 administrative regulations, and more than 1,000 local regulations in force.

These laws and regulations give legal teeth to deter air, water and soil pollution, and protect forests, grasslands, wetlands, wild animals and bio-diversity, as well as the environment along the Yangtze River, he said.

Legislation on protecting the Yellow River, chernozem soils in northeast China and the eco-environment of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is in process or is due to start, said Li.

He stressed the importance of designing the legal system scientifically and professionally, noting that comments and suggestions from experts should be properly taken into consideration.

These efforts are expected to facilitate an all-round green transformation in economic and social development, and the modernization of China featuring harmonious man-nature co-existence, said Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

