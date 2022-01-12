Chinese ambassador to US highlights Beijing Winter Olympics at NHL game

By Li Zhiwei (People's Daily App) 13:44, January 12, 2022

Ambassador Qin Gang delivered video remarks after the game between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins on Monday. (Photos: Embassy of China to the US official website)

Washington (People’s Daily) – The Chinese ambassador to the US talked about preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday via video remarks at a National Hockey League (NHL) game on Monday.

Ambassador Qin Gang greeted all the fans present and quoted famous Canadian hockey player Mario Lemieux, saying every day is a wonderful day for hockey.

People love the game because it reflects the sportsmanship of mutual respect, fair play and tenacity, Qin said.

In his introduction of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Games, Qin mentioned that the Winter Olympics will use the most advanced ice-making technology in the world, with zero carbon emissions.

"I hope there will be plenty of goals for both the Chinese and US teams, and I wish them good luck," Qin said, noting the Chinese and US men’s hockey teams will compete in the same group in Beijing.

Qin's remarks were aired on the video screen after a game between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins. Over 18,000 American spectators watched the game.

During the game break, Slapshot, mascot of Washington Capitals, tossed Chinese Spring Festival Tiger mascot dolls to the fans, arousing cheers and applause from the audience.

