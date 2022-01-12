China's air transport logs 136 consecutive safe flight months

Xinhua) 13:09, January 12, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's civil air transport sector has achieved 136 consecutive months of safe flight operations as of the end of December 2021, according to the civil aviation authorities.

China's civil aviation industry demonstrated its resilience and safety performance amid complicated conditions with intertwined difficulties during the pandemic period, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

As of the end of last December, China's civil air transport industry maintained 98.76 million hours of safe flight operation, showed data from the CAAC.

Meanwhile, the sector had achieved a new record of 235 consecutive months of security during operations.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)