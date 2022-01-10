Home>>
Happy Laba Festival!
(People's Daily App) 16:06, January 10, 2022
Happy Laba Festival today! Celebrated on the eighth day of the last lunar month, the over 1,000-year-old Chinese holiday is often regarded as a prelude to the Chinese New Year.
Click the video to know more.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.