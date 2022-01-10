Happy Laba Festival!

(People's Daily App) 16:06, January 10, 2022

Happy Laba Festival today! Celebrated on the eighth day of the last lunar month, the over 1,000-year-old Chinese holiday is often regarded as a prelude to the Chinese New Year.

