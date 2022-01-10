China's Tianjin reports 20 new local COVID-19 cases
TIANJIN, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 20 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday, local authorities said Sunday.
Two of the 20 cases were identified as asymptomatic cases, said the municipal headquarters for COVID-19 prevention and control.
All patients were transferred to municipal hospitals for further diagnosis and treatment.
Residents in Tianjin are asked not to leave the city unless necessary. People who have to leave the city must hold negative nucleic acid test certificate and green health code within 48 hours. The regulation will take effect from the end of Sunday.
Citizens with fever are not allowed to leave Tianjin or enter Beijing, the Chinese capital neighboring virus-hit Tianjin, until the risk of infection has been ruled out.
