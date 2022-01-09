China's home appliance sector sees output growth in Jan.-Nov. 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's home appliance sector saw output growth in the first 11 months last year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

During the period, the output of air conditioners and washing machines totaled 197.41 million and 78.33 million sets, respectively, up 11.4 percent and 11.1 percent year on year.

Going against the trend, China's refrigerator makers saw their output fall 0.2 percent year on year to 82.53 million sets during the period, the ministry said.

In November alone, China's air conditioner output came in at 16.63 million sets, up 3.7 percent year on year, while the output of washing machines saw a 1.5 percent yearly drop to total 8.44 million sets, according to the ministry.

