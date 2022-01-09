Xi says China fully supports Kazakh govt

(China Daily) 10:19, January 09, 2022

Beijing opposes attempts to undermine security, stability of Central Asian nation

President Xi Jinping has expressed China's support for Kazakhstan in quelling the unrest occurring in the neighboring country, saying that Beijing opposes attempts to undermine the security and stability of the Central Asian nation, and also opposes attempts to damage the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Xi made the remarks in a verbal message sent to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday. In the message, he expressed his sincere sympathy to Tokayev over the unrest in Kazakhstan that has caused major casualties and losses of property.

Xi appreciated the strong measures taken by the Kazakh president at a critical moment to stabilize the situation, saying his efforts have demonstrated that Tokayev, as a statesman, is greatly responsible for his country and people.

China is firmly opposed to any force trying to undermine the stability of Kazakhstan and threatening to the country's security, Xi stressed, and it is firmly opposed to any force trying to damage the tranquil life of the Kazakh people.

While noting that China is firmly opposed to external forces maliciously creating turmoil and masterminding a "color revolution" in Kazakhstan, Xi also expressed strong opposition to any attempt to thwart the two countries' friendship and make trouble for their cooperation.

As its neighboring country with a brotherly relationship and as its permanent comprehensive strategic partner, China stands ready to provide necessary support to Kazakhstan to help it overcome its difficulties, said Xi.

Whatever risks and challenges it might face, China will, as always, be a trustworthy friend and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, he said, adding that the Chinese people will stand with the Kazakh people forever.

Fresh violence erupted and gunbattles resumed in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty on Friday as Russia sent in paratroopers to help put down the countrywide unrest.

According to the Mir-24 TV channel, eyewitnesses confirmed that clashes took place in the vicinity of Republic Square in Almaty.

The military is using loudspeakers to demand the streets are cleared. In addition, all residents have received SMS messages reminding them of the curfew, the TV channel reported.

Reuters reporters heard explosions and gunfire as military vehicles and scores of soldiers advanced, although the shooting stopped after nightfall. TASS news agency quoted witnesses as saying people had been killed and wounded in the new gunfire.

The Kazakh authorities have introduced a critical "red" level of terrorism danger across the country, the National Security Committee said on Friday.

Kazakh President Tokayev said on Friday that order had been mostly restored in the country after days of unprecedented violence. The Interior Ministry said security forces had placed all the country's regions "under increased protection" and that 26 "armed criminals" had been killed and 18 wounded in the unrest.

The red level of terrorist danger means that the authorities can conduct personal searches and inspections of belongings and vehicles, and temporarily restrict people's movements.

The red level of terrorist threat also means the full mobilization and combat readiness of all security forces, as well as the strengthening of security measures.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday that Kazakhstan has adopted a series of effective measures to fight terrorism and violence in order to maintain social stability. China supports all efforts by the Kazakh authorities to help end the unrest, and opposes efforts by outside forces to create social instability and violence in Kazakhstan.

