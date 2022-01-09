Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed three new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Saturday.

Yan Wenbin was appointed ambassador to Moldova, replacing Zhang Yinghong.

Cui Aimin was appointed ambassador to Sweden, replacing Gui Congyou.

Wang Xiaolong was appointed ambassador to New Zealand and the Cook Islands, as well as ambassador to the Island of Niue, replacing Wu Xi.

