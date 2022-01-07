China to push forward comprehensive management of water, soil erosion

Xinhua) 09:23, January 07, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China will focus on advancing the comprehensive management of water and soil erosion and water conservation, as priorities for its 2022 water conservancy work.

The country set the annual target for management of water and soil erosion at 62,000 square km, in an effort to restore the ecological environment of rivers and lakes, said Li Guoying, Minister of Water Resources, at the ministry's annual work conference on Thursday.

In 2021, China's investment in water conservancy facilities reached 757.6 billion yuan (118.88 billion U.S. dollars).

Speaking at the conference, Li stressed the need for conserving water and strictly keeping water consumption below the upper limit.

The government will encourage the development of water-saving industries and technologies in the Yellow River valley and strictly control the building of water-intensive projects, he said.

