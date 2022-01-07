China dedicated to delivering splendid Winter Olympics: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:15, January 07, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China will do its best to deliver a splendid, exceptional and extraordinary Winter Olympics for the world, making all participants feel spring-like warmth and injecting more solidarity, confidence and strength into the world, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing. He noted that on the first working day after the New Year, Chinese President Xi Jinping once again inspected the preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, which fully demonstrates the great importance China attaches to the preparations.

Wang said that following the successful bid for the Winter Olympics, more and more Chinese people have participated in skating and skiing. The China-proposed concept of "green, inclusive, open and clean" has been well implemented, both in the construction of venues and in events organization and services.

He said that after years of hard work, China's preparatory work is almost complete. The 12 competition venues in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou have all been completed and have passed the certification of international winter-sports organizations.

In terms of games services, the Winter Olympic village, volunteers, media center, medical assistance, contracted hotels and other services have been fully prepared, Wang added.

Noting that China has the confidence to host the Olympics safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said China will implement scientific and precise prevention-and-control measures, do its utmost to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic and ensure the health and safety of all personnel participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

