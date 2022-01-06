China calls for prudent action on Korean Peninsula issue

Xinhua) January 06, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- All relevant parties should act prudently and make joint efforts to promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to media reports that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has confirmed it successfully launched a hypersonic missile.

Wang said China hopes that all relevant parties will keep in mind the big picture of peace and stability, speak and act prudently, stick to the right approach of dialogue and consultation, and work together to promote the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

