Discover eye-catching devices developed by Chinese universities for a high-tech Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games

January 06, 2022

A high-tech and good-looking ski helmet that offers strong protection for skiers during training activities while they are preparing for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games has amazed quite a number of Internet users at a time when the Games are less than one month away.

Photo shows the helmet developed by the Dalian University of Technology. (Photo/CCTV News)

The helmet, developed by the Dalian University of Technology, weighs only 700 grams, adopting a thin-walled structure that is more commonly applied in the field of aerospace technology.

The technology was developed by a research team under the guidance of Cheng Gengdong, a professor at the Dalian University of Technology and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. They previously applied the technology in the building of the Long March-5 carrier rocket, successfully reducing the weight of the vehicle by 1,145 kilograms.

The helmet has been curvilinearly stiffened to prevent concussions, with the level of stiffness being five times as high as a regular ski helmet and with the tensile strength being four times as high as a regular ski helmet. The high-tech helmet’s ability to protect its wearer is at least 20 percent greater than that of helmets built according to European standards. It has also passed European ski helmet safety tests.

The Dongguan University of Technology took part in the development of a helmet for athletes to wear during snowmobiling activities. During the construction of Winter Olympics venues, a wind tunnel lab led by Professor Li Bo with Beijing Jiaotong University developed a system to lower wind drag and boost athletes’ performance.

