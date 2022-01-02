China's new third board nears 215 bln yuan turnover in 2021

Xinhua) 13:53, January 02, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," saw a turnover of over 214.8 billion yuan (about 33.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021.

In 2021, the total amount of stock issuance by listed companies on the board was nearly 26 billion yuan.

As of the end of 2021, there were 6,932 companies on the board, with a total market value of 2.28 trillion yuan.

Launched in 2013, the board aims to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)