12 dead in stampede in India-controlled Kashmir
(Xinhua) 13:52, January 01, 2022
NEW DELHI, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 persons died and many were injured in a stampede near a temple in Jammu, India-controlled Kashmir early on Saturday, confirmed a senior policeman.
The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. local time, after an argument broke out between two groups of people resulting in people pushing each other, and later led to the stampede.
Most of the dead are said to be residents of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and one from India-controlled Kashmir, and the injured were sent to a local hospital.
Many people visit the temple, Mata Vaishno shrine, on the first day of every year to offer prayers.
