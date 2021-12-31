NW China’s Xi'an distributes free food items to residents in COVID-19 lockdown

People's Daily Online) 13:17, December 31, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2021, shows two staff members from a supermarket in the Beilin district of Xi’an preparing eggs to be delivered to residents. (Photo/Xinhua)

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has started delivering free food items to local residents stuck in lockdown due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence, in an effort to guarantee the supply of their daily necessities.

Xi'an strengthened its epidemic control measures starting from Dec. 27, ordering all its residents to stay indoors and refrain from any gatherings apart from taking nucleic acid tests. Meanwhile, all motor vehicles except those used for COVID-19 control and supporting people's livelihoods are banned from roads.

