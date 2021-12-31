China issues plan for building stronger publishing industry

December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's National Press and Publication Administration has released a plan on enhancing the publishing industry's quality, profits, competitiveness and influence.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the publishing industry should focus on providing more quality products and services to meet the people's increasing needs, according to the plan.

Aiming to lay a solid foundation for building China into a "publishing powerhouse," the plan notes key missions regarding expanding digital publishing, strengthening the printing industry, building a sound and modern market system, and promoting high-quality overseas development, among other aims.

