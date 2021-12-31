Home>>
Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway marks two-year anniversary
(Xinhua) 07:52, December 31, 2021
Reporters take photos during an event marking the two-year anniversary of the opening of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway at the Beijing North Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2021. The high-speed railway connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province went into service on Dec. 30, 2019. (Photo by Fang Xin/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.