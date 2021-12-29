Home>>
China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2021
(Xinhua) 09:02, December 29, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of fresh college graduates in China this year hit 9.09 million, the Ministry of Education said at a press conference on Tuesday.
The number increased by 350,000 on a year-on-year basis, according to the ministry.
The overall employment landscape has remained stable this year as a result of concerted efforts from all parties, the ministry added.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China initiates month-long recruiting program for college graduates
- China to see over 10 mln new college graduates next year
- College graduate teaches in West China, contributes to the region's development
- China to recruit more college graduates for poverty relief, public causes
- Manufacturing the hottest industry for Chinese college graduates: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.