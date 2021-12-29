China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2021

Xinhua) 09:02, December 29, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of fresh college graduates in China this year hit 9.09 million, the Ministry of Education said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The number increased by 350,000 on a year-on-year basis, according to the ministry.

The overall employment landscape has remained stable this year as a result of concerted efforts from all parties, the ministry added.

