S China's Dongxing City makes efforts to assure market supplies amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 08:08, December 28, 2021

A resident selects eggs at a supermarket in Dongxing City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 27, 2021. Local government of Dongxing is making efforts to assure market supplies amid recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

