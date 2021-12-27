Over 80 mln people granted digital driver's licenses in China

Xinhua) 13:52, December 27, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Over 80 million Chinese drivers have been granted digital driver's licenses to date, according to the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.

In recent years, the ministry has introduced a total of 69 reform measures in traffic management for people's convenience, said the ministry at a press conference.

Over 3.2 billion online services were provided, helping cut service costs for individuals and enterprises by over 80 billion yuan (about 12.6 billion U.S. dollars), said the ministry.

