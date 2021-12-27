Home>>
U.S. politicization of human rights erodes foundation of human rights governance: report
(Xinhua) 10:27, December 27, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A report published on Monday revealed that the United States has brazenly resorted to human rights politicization to maintain its political interests and global hegemony.
Released by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the report said that the behaviors of the United States have seriously eroded the foundation that underlies the global human rights governance, gravely threatened the international development of human rights cause, and generated outrageously destructive consequences.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Living a happy life is the primary human right
- China creates great miracle of respecting, safeguarding human rights
- Chinese diplomat urges Canada to stop human rights violations against indigenous people
- China calls for int'l cooperation on human rights
- China opposes UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' remarks on Hong Kong, Xinjiang: Chinese spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.