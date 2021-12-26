3 militants killed in gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 15:57, December 26, 2021

SRINAGAR, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Three militants were killed in two separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir, the police said on Sunday.

Police said two militants were killed in Tral of Pulwama district and one was gunned down in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag district.

The gunfights at both places were triggered after joint contingents of police, army and paramilitary cordoned off the villages on specific intelligence information suggesting the presence of the militants, said a police spokesman.

The government forces have not suffered any damage in the stand-off, according to police officials.

