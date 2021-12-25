Mercedes-Benz recalls imported cars in China over safety concerns

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Mercedes-Benz (China) Automotive Sales Co. has begun recalling certain imported vehicles from the Chinese market over safety concerns, according to the country's top quality watchdog.

The recall, starting from Dec. 22, involves 7 imported GLE SUV and GLS SUV vehicles manufactured between Feb. 9, 2020 and June 2, 2020 and 149 imported CLS, E-Class, GLC SUV and S-Class cars made between Aug. 4, 2020 and Aug. 27, 2020, according to a statement released by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The affected cars manufactured between Feb. 9, 2020 and June 2, 2020 are potentially equipped with defective seats, which may increase risks of passenger injuries in the event of an accident, said the administration.

For those made between Aug. 4, 2020 and Aug. 27, 2020, the faulty side-impact sensors may lead to delayed activation of the restraint systems in the event of a side impact, reducing their restraining effect and increasing the risk of injury to the vehicle occupants, according to the statement.

The luxury carmaker promised to inspect and fix the defective parts free of charge.

