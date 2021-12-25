China's commerce ministry rejects U.S. economic bullying through so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"

Xinhua) 10:49, December 25, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) deplores and firmly rejects the U.S. economic bullying as the U.S. side signed the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law, the MOC said in a statement Friday.

