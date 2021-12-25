Chinese top legislature opposes U.S. signing of so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"

Xinhua) 09:26, December 25, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese top legislature on Friday expressed resolute opposition to the U.S. signing of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law.

The U.S. act fabricates the so-called "forced labor" issue in China's Xinjiang and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights, said a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Committee of China's National People's Congress.

"Should the United States choose to go down the wrong path, China will take resolute and forceful countermeasures," said the statement.

Noting that the policies and practices concerning employment and job security in Xinjiang comply with China's Constitution and relevant laws and conform to international labor and human rights standards, the statement said that there is no such thing as "forced labor" in Xinjiang.

In total disregard of the truth, some U.S. politicians suppressed Xinjiang enterprises under the pretext of the so-called "forced labor" issue, which fully exposed their ill intentions of "containing China with Xinjiang" and curbing China's development, said the statement, adding that their plot will certainly find no support and never succeed.

