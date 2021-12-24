Exhibition hall in NE China commemorates anti-Japanese war

SHENYANG, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition hall was opened to the public in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Thursday to commemorate the nation's victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The exhibition hall was built on a military barracks site that witnessed the September 18th Incident. On Sept. 18, 1931, Japanese troops bombarded the barracks and began the bloody invasion.

"Building the exhibition hall is of great importance to remind us of the history of the anti-Japanese war," said Wang Lei, a Shenyang citizen.

Covering more than 11,000 square meters, the exhibition hall utilizes over 400 pictures and over 200 cultural relics, along with modern technologies such as electronic maps and panoramic sand tables to showcase the history.

"Visitors can draw strength from the history of suffering here," said Fu Wei, a member of staff at the exhibition hall.

The barracks site bears witness to the Chinese history of suffering, and it will always alert the Chinese people and the world, said Zhang Jie, a researcher at the provincial academy of social sciences.

