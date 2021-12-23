Chinese mainland reports 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:44, December 23, 2021

Residents queue up for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 21, 2021. Xi'an launched a new round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing on Tuesday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 63 were reported in Shaanxi, four in Guangxi, two in Henan, and one each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,644 by Wednesday, including 1,823 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 10 were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,185 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, 17 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

