A brand new day: Hong Kong's democracy road
(People's Daily App) 09:05, December 22, 2021
All the 90 members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) had been elected by Monday morning.
The election has once again demonstrated the strengths and advantages of the improved electoral system and is a brand new day on Hong Kong's democracy road. Click the video for more details.
