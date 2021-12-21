Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:11, December 21, 2021

A resident purchases vegetable at a supermarket in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 19, 2021. (Photo by Yuan Jingzhi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 43 were reported in Shaanxi, eight in Zhejiang, and six in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 reported on Monday, it added.

