Chinese vice premier holds video conference with Swiss finance minister

Xinhua) 08:44, December 21, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks via video link with Swiss Federal Councillor and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, Dec. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke via video link with Swiss Federal Councillor and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer on Monday.

Noting that China-Switzerland relations offer a model of cooperation between countries featuring equality and win-win results, Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed the hope that the two sides can create more "firsts" in financial cooperation.

While hailing the openness of China's capital market, Maurer said Switzerland is willing to deepen cooperation in financial and other sectors on the basis of friendship and mutual respect.

The two sides agreed to establish a ministerial-level working group on finance, to strengthen communication and implement work related to cooperation on sustainable finance, connectivity between stock markets, wealth management, and insurance industry supervision.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)