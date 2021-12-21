Chinese police bust cross-border tobacco trafficking

LANZHOU, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Police in northwest China's Gansu Province have arrested 25 suspects in connection with the illegal cross-border purchase and sale of tobacco, in a case worth about 210 million yuan (about 33 million U.S. dollars).

After receiving a tip-off in early October that a gang had purchased tobacco abroad and sold it across the country illegally, police in the city of Lanzhou, capital of Gansu, dispatched a task force to investigate the case.

According to the police, the gang has sold the tobacco to over 20 provinces, regions and cities.

A further investigation of the case is underway.

